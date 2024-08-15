عربي


North America, Europe, And China Automotive Aftermarket OE Suppliers CASE Strategy Analysis Report 2023-2030: AR/VR Technologies, Battery Technology, Connected Driving Data-Related Subscriptions


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OE Suppliers CASE Strategies for the Automotive Aftermarket, North America, Europe, and China, 2023 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines key original equipment (OE) suppliers' aftermarket strategies in the rapidly evolving automotive connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) domain. Spanning Europe (including the 27 European Union countries and the United Kingdom), North America (the United States and Canada), and China, the focus is on 2023 to 2030.

The study overviews current and future aftermarket trends related to CASE vehicles, highlighting the strategies OE suppliers are likely to adopt to meet CASE vehicles' aftermarket requirements. The study analyzes aftermarket stakeholders' preparedness levels in terms of CASE vehicles' service and maintenance.

It identifies key parts likely to be replaced in the aftermarket channel and benchmarks OE suppliers' activities across different regions and CASE domains based on specific parameters, offering a comprehensive overview of the CASE industry's complex dynamics.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Pioneering Battery Technology and Aftermarket Integration
  • Connected and Autonomous Driving Data-related Subscription Services
  • Leveraging AR/VR Technologies to Train and Service CASE Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in OE Suppliers' CASE Strategies for the Aftermarket

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Key OE Suppliers' CASE Strategies for the Aftermarket

Ecosystem

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Definitions - CASE
  • Questions This Study Will Answer

Competitive Landscape

  • OE Supplier Evaluation Criteria
  • CASE Supplier Universe

Growth Generator

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Growth Environment

  • Key Findings
  • Key Trends Influencing CASE Suppliers
  • Nature of OE Partnerships in the CASE Ecosystem
  • CASE Ecosystem - Challenges and Barriers
  • Emerging Business Models Driven by CASE Technologies
  • Current Versus Future CASE Strategies
  • R&D in the CASE Ecosystem
  • Strategic Positioning - CASE Technology Suppliers

Connected Cars

  • Strategic Imperatives - OE Supplier Partnerships
  • Current and Future OE Suppliers' Upstream and Downstream Strategies
  • Connected Cars Aftermarket Parts - Window of Replacement Opportunity
  • Strategic Benchmarking Framework for CASE OE Suppliers - Connected Cars
  • OE Supplier Activity by Region - Connected Cars
  • Benchmarking Analysis

Autonomous Vehicles

  • Strategic Imperatives - OE Supplier Partnerships
  • Current and Future OE Suppliers' Upstream and Downstream Strategies
  • AV Aftermarket Parts - Window of Replacement Opportunity
  • Strategic Benchmarking Framework for CASE OE Suppliers - Autonomous Vehicles
  • OE Supplier Activity by Region - Autonomous Vehicles
  • Benchmarking Analysis

Shared Mobility

  • Strategic Imperatives - OE Supplier Partnerships
  • Current and Future OE Suppliers' Upstream and Downstream Strategies
  • Shared Mobility Aftermarket Parts - Window of Replacement Opportunity
  • Strategic Benchmarking Framework for CASE OE Suppliers - Shared Mobility
  • OE Supplier Activity by Region - Shared Mobility
  • Benchmarking Analysis

Electric Vehicles/ Electrification

  • Strategic Imperatives - OE Supplier Partnerships
  • Current and Future OE Suppliers' Upstream and Downstream Strategies
  • EV Aftermarket Parts - Window of Replacement Opportunity
  • Strategic Benchmarking Framework for CASE OE Suppliers - EVs
  • OE Supplier Activity by Region - EVs
  • Benchmarking Analysis

The Last Word

  • Big Predictions

Best Practices Recognition

