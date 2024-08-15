(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OE Suppliers CASE Strategies for the Automotive Aftermarket, North America, Europe, and China, 2023 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines key original equipment (OE) suppliers' aftermarket strategies in the rapidly evolving automotive connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) domain. Spanning Europe (including the 27 European Union countries and the United Kingdom), North America (the United States and Canada), and China, the focus is on 2023 to 2030.

The study overviews current and future aftermarket trends related to CASE vehicles, highlighting the strategies OE suppliers are likely to adopt to meet CASE vehicles' aftermarket requirements. The study analyzes aftermarket stakeholders' preparedness levels in terms of CASE vehicles' service and maintenance.

It identifies key parts likely to be replaced in the aftermarket channel and benchmarks OE suppliers' activities across different regions and CASE domains based on specific parameters, offering a comprehensive overview of the CASE industry's complex dynamics.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Pioneering Battery Technology and Aftermarket Integration

Connected and Autonomous Driving Data-related Subscription Services Leveraging AR/VR Technologies to Train and Service CASE Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in OE Suppliers' CASE Strategies for the Aftermarket



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Key OE Suppliers' CASE Strategies for the Aftermarket

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Definitions - CASE Questions This Study Will Answer

Competitive Landscape



OE Supplier Evaluation Criteria CASE Supplier Universe

Growth Generator



Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Growth Environment



Key Findings

Key Trends Influencing CASE Suppliers

Nature of OE Partnerships in the CASE Ecosystem

CASE Ecosystem - Challenges and Barriers

Emerging Business Models Driven by CASE Technologies

Current Versus Future CASE Strategies

R&D in the CASE Ecosystem Strategic Positioning - CASE Technology Suppliers

Connected Cars



Strategic Imperatives - OE Supplier Partnerships

Current and Future OE Suppliers' Upstream and Downstream Strategies

Connected Cars Aftermarket Parts - Window of Replacement Opportunity

Strategic Benchmarking Framework for CASE OE Suppliers - Connected Cars

OE Supplier Activity by Region - Connected Cars Benchmarking Analysis

Autonomous Vehicles



Strategic Imperatives - OE Supplier Partnerships

Current and Future OE Suppliers' Upstream and Downstream Strategies

AV Aftermarket Parts - Window of Replacement Opportunity

Strategic Benchmarking Framework for CASE OE Suppliers - Autonomous Vehicles

OE Supplier Activity by Region - Autonomous Vehicles Benchmarking Analysis

Shared Mobility



Strategic Imperatives - OE Supplier Partnerships

Current and Future OE Suppliers' Upstream and Downstream Strategies

Shared Mobility Aftermarket Parts - Window of Replacement Opportunity

Strategic Benchmarking Framework for CASE OE Suppliers - Shared Mobility

OE Supplier Activity by Region - Shared Mobility Benchmarking Analysis

Electric Vehicles/ Electrification



Strategic Imperatives - OE Supplier Partnerships

Current and Future OE Suppliers' Upstream and Downstream Strategies

EV Aftermarket Parts - Window of Replacement Opportunity

Strategic Benchmarking Framework for CASE OE Suppliers - EVs

OE Supplier Activity by Region - EVs Benchmarking Analysis

The Last Word

Big Predictions

Best Practices Recognition

