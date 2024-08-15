Interaction Associates Named On Inc. 5000 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IA, a leading provider of training and consulting services for building a collaborative leadership culture, has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000

- Barry Rosen, CEO, Interaction Associates (IA)NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Interaction Associates, a leading provider of training and consulting services for building a collaborative leadership culture, has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 , an annual prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“We're honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. Since 2020, there has been a transformational shift in what younger workers want from work, beyond just a fair financial return on their contribution to company success. They want to learn practical skills, grow their value in the labor market, and feel connected to their company's mission,” said Barry Rosen, CEO, Interaction Associates (IA).“Our clients reach out to us to provide training and coaching on how teams can be more productive and team members more satisfied with their day-to-day work experience. Developing their collaborative intelligence is a practical way to advance their careers. We thank our clients for giving us the opportunity to help them strengthen their teams and build the next generation of collaborative leaders.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”IA helps improve how leaders and team members collaborate from anywhere to achieve things that matter most to their customers, their organization, and each other. IA builds collaborative leaders, develops inclusive teams, and improves meeting cultures and has trained over 1 million people in The Interaction MethodTM, a facilitated approach for working better together. The company has served the mission of transforming cultures for 55 years, provided training to over 5,000 companies and maintains a +77 average Net Promotor Score, which is in the top percentile in the professional services industry.To make its programs more accessible, IA offers multi-city events and online seminars on facilitative leadership and other topics. The team also produces the podcast, Water Cooler Wisdom , where timely topics are discussed with best practices to improve workplace collaboration and dynamics, to engage their community of followers and alumni of their training across many fields from enterprise and small business, to nonprofit, educational and more.About Interaction Associates:Interaction Associates (IA), is a leading provider of training and consulting services for building a collaborative leadership culture. For over 50 years, IA has provided thousands of leaders and teams with practical programs, tools, and techniques for leading, meeting, and working better across functions, viewpoints, and geographies. Learn more by visiting .

Kathy Berardi

PR Agency - Kathy Berardi Consultant

+1 678-644-4122

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube