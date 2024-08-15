عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait PM Congratulates Republic Of Korea On Nat'l Day

Kuwait PM Congratulates Republic Of Korea On Nat'l Day


8/15/2024 6:05:42 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to the President of Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, on the occasion of his country's national day. (pickup previous)
aai



MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108557892


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search