Kuwait PM Congratulates Republic Of Korea On Nat'l Day
8/15/2024 6:05:42 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to the President of Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, on the occasion of his country's national day. (pickup previous)
