Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Republic Of Korea On Nat'l Day


8/15/2024 6:05:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable to President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, congratulating him on his country's national day, and wishing him good health. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

