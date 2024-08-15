Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Republic Of Korea On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Thursday a cable to President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, congratulating him on his country's national day, and wishing him good health. (pickup previous) aai

