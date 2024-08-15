Modi Appeals To Help Achieve Dreams Of 1.45 Bln Indians On 78Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi appealed on Thursday to consolidate efforts to fulfil dreams of 1.45 billion Indians as India marked the 78th Independence Day.

In his address to the nation from Red Fort in the capital New Delhi, Modi urged his countrymen to come forward and participate in the development of India.

He underlined commitment of his to sweeping reforms essential for India's growth.

"There was an environment of status quo. We had to break that mindset. The common man wanted change, but his dreams were not appreciated and he kept waiting for reforms. We implemented big reforms, for the poor, the middle class, deprived sections of the society and youth," Modi said.

He also expressed anguish over the recurring natural disasters that killed hundreds and caused massive destruction of public and private property in states like Kerala, Uttarakhand, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi. "This year and over the last few years, we all are becoming more worried due to the natural disasters," he said.

He also pitched for taking necessary action against increasing atrocities against women. "There is public outrage over atrocities against our mothers and sisters. I feel this outrage. The country, the society, our state governments need to take this seriously. Crimes against women must be probed as soon as possible, those involved in demonic acts must face strict punishment at the earliest, this is necessary to create faith in society."

The right-wing Indian Premier also advocated for a uniform civil code that the minorities, especially Indian Muslims, have seen as an encroachment to their religious freedom. "A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil Code in a way. I would say that it is the need of the hour to that there be a secular civil code in the country. Only then would we be free of the discrimination on the basis of religion," Modi said. (end)

