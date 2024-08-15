(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Printing industry in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on South Africa's printing industry provides an in-depth analysis of the sector, covering key aspects such as digitisation, newspaper and magazine circulation, manufacturing output, revenue, and capacity utilisation.
It highlights the influence of factors like input costs, technology, innovation, and new opportunities. The report profiles 67 companies, including state-owned Government Printing Works and major players like Media24, Novus, CTP, Bidvest, Mpact, and Nampak, along with label and packaging printers and printing franchises.
The industry has been significantly disrupted by the rise of digital media, leading to a sharp decline in demand for printed newspapers and magazines. Despite the presence of around 1,600 printing companies in South Africa, the market is dominated by large, listed companies with long-term contracts for high-volume orders. However, there are growth opportunities in packaging, retail, advertising, and security printing for African governments, which are helping to diversify revenue streams. Digital printing, particularly for short-run and variable orders, has also fostered the growth of small print shops.
Market trends indicate increased adoption of digital printing to reduce costs and attract customers, alongside industry innovation, consolidation, and diversification, especially in environmentally-friendly printing practices. However, the industry continues to decline, exacerbated by the shift to digital media and the impact of the pandemic.
Companies that can invest in digital printing technology and expand into areas like packaging, retail, and educational book printing may find growth opportunities. Expansion into African markets is expected to be a critical strategy for diversification.
Opportunities
Book printing (especially education). Large format printing for the outdoor advertising industry. Printing onto packaging. Retail leaflet printing. Security printing (such as ID documents, passports).
Challenges
Digital printing uptake remains slow. Expensive and insecure local paper supply. Lack of demand for printing. There is a lack of industry data.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
ANNEXURE 1 - List of Relevant Legislation
APPENDIX 1 - Summary of Notable Players
Companies Featured
180 Degree Digital Print CC ABC Printers (Pty) Ltd Afripack (Pty) Ltd Altstadt Printing CC Apple Print And Packaging CC Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Associated Printing (Pty) Ltd Beith Digital (Pty) Ltd Benchmark Signage (Pty) Ltd Bidvest Paperplus (Pty) Ltd Businessprint (Pty) Ltd Colour Display Print (Pty) Ltd Colourtone Aries (Pty) Ltd Creda Communications (Pty) Ltd CTP Ltd Finishing Post (Pty) Ltd (The) Fishwicks Retail Solutions (Pty) Ltd Formeset Print (Pty) Ltd G M Graphix (Pty) Ltd Golden Era Printers And Stationers BOPS (Pty) Ltd Government Printing Works (The) Hirt And Carter (Pty) Ltd HP Labelling (Pty) Ltd HR Lithographic Printers CC IM Design Factory (Pty) Ltd International Trimmings And Labels SA (Pty) Ltd Jean And Ian Short CC Jetline Franchises (Pty) Ltd Kadimah Trading Corporation (Pty) Ltd Knox Printing Company (Pty) Ltd (The) Kwik Printing Works CC Lebone Litho Printers (Pty) Ltd Lexlines Press (Pty) Ltd Lotus Litho (Pty) Ltd MCC Label Paarl South Africa (Pty) Ltd Media24 (Pty) Ltd Minuteman Press International (Branch Of Minuteman Press International Inc) Mortimer Offset (Pty) Ltd Mpact Ltd Multiprint Litho (Pty) Ltd Nampak Products Ltd Novus Holdings Ltd Oranje Drukkery (Pty) Ltd Printafoil (Pty) Ltd Pro Bind Print Finishing (Pty) Ltd Pro-Touch Dies CC Rand Data Forms (Pty) Ltd Ren-Media CC RPC Astrapak (Pty) Ltd SA Label Printers (Pty) Ltd Sacks Packaging (Pty) Ltd Screen Image CC Screenline (1971) (Pty) Ltd Shereno Printers CC Shumani Mills Communications (Pty) Ltd Sign And Seal Labels (Pty) Ltd Tandym Print (Pty) Ltd Taurus Packaging (Pty) Ltd Tetra Pak South Africa (Pty) Ltd Thornbird Trade And Invest 100 (Pty) Ltd Tropic Plastic And Packaging Industry (Pty) Ltd Tshwane Press (Pty) Ltd Tygan Digital And Signage (Pty) Ltd Universal Labels (Pty) Ltd USS Graphics International (Pty) Ltd UVP Veltopak (Pty) Ltd Zelpy 1624 (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15082024004107003653ID1108557853
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.