Li Auto Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, China, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto (“Li Auto” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2024 before the U.S. opens on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The Company's management will hold an call on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly. Participant Online Registration: A replay of the conference call will be accessible through September 4, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 Mainland, China: +86-400-1209-216 Hong Kong, China: +852-800-930-639 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Replay PIN: 10041167

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Christensen Advisory

Roger Hu

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: ...