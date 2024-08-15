Gordian Featured In 'Innovation & Disruption Leaders' Documentary Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Company's 34-year record of innovation in and facilities continues in 2024 with launch of new cloud-connected software platform

- Ammon Lesher, Chief Operating Officer of Gordian, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, has been recognized as a leading innovator and disruptor of the construction and facilities management sector in a new documentary video airing this week.Building Better Communities is a documentary that brings together the story of the transformative work Gordian is doing to help public officials, construction professionals and facilities executives improve the efficiency and quality of their physical assets. It showcases how disparities in resources can be bridged through collaborative efforts and innovative tools that empower professionals to anticipate cost changes, adjust budgets and make more informed decisions when planning and prioritizing construction projects.The documentary is part of the“Innovation & Disruption Leaders” documentary series that explores the minds and actions of industry leaders and the unique value they deliver to the market. The program began airing yesterday on CBS News.“For more than three decades, Gordian has helped organizations budget, build and maintain their physical assets,” said Kris Gorriarán, President of Gordian.“From highways and bridges to hospitals and lecture halls, Gordian's solutions deliver results for the people responsible for maintaining the critical facilities and infrastructure North America and the United Kingdom rely on.”Gordian has a rich history of delivering innovative solutions in the construction and facilities market, including Facility Condition Assessments (FCAs) and capital planning , RSMeansTM Data, the National Schedule of Rates in the UK and Job Order Contracting (JOC), an alternative project delivery method created by Gordian's founder, Harry Mellon. Earlier this year, the company unveiled its most recent innovation with the launch of the Gordian Cloud Platform.The platform is a breakthrough solution that seamlessly unifies Gordian's offerings into a cloud-based environment, enabling professionals to integrate their planning, estimating and procurement workflows into a single application. It connects essential workflows and accelerates data-driven decision-making by providing customers with access to software tools and services to help them budget and execute projects in a unified user experience.“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leading innovator in our space and to showcase how our solutions help enhance the quality, inclusiveness and resilience of communities through improved buildings and infrastructure projects,” said Ammon Lesher, Chief Operating Officer of Gordian.“Gordian will remain focused on serving the needs of our customers, so they can be empowered to make smarter investments and deliver on the promise of building better communities.”About GordianGordian ( ) is the leading provider of Building IntelligenceTM Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers' success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeansTM Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

