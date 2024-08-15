KELSEY NEWTON-BURDEN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AT KUR INTERNATIONAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kelsey Newton-Burden, VP of KUR International Business Development

KUR International Clinical Trials Site Network

- Kelsey Newton-BurdenDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kelsey Newton-Burden recently accepted the position of Vice President of Business Development at KUR International. Newton-Burden is an accomplished professional with a proven track record in pharmaceuticals, business development, and clinical research . Newton-Burden's appointment marks a significant milestone in both her career and in the future of KUR, a clinical research conglomerate.“Kelsey brings a broad yet unique blend of skills and qualifications to KUR International. She comes backed by fifteen years of clinical research experience including Operations, Quality and Site Network Business Development. Kelsey drives a focus towards inclusivity of a diverse population of volunteers as well as a core dedication to advancing the progress of novel molecules and compounds,” explained John Giammona, PhD, KUR International President and Chief Commercial Officer.As KUR Vice President of Business Development, Newton-Burden has built and now leads a team of seasoned industry professionals who are focused on fostering lasting relationships with sponsors and CROs. At her previous appointment in Biopharma Partnerships with Tasso, Inc.., Newton-Burden worked with industry thought leaders to support the implementation of decentralized trial elements through novel components for at-home facilitated trials. Almost a decade prior, she launched her career in clinical research at Heartland Research Associates (now AMR, LLC) as a research coordinator who was quickly promoted to the quality department then business development.“I am honored by this opportunity to lead the business development department at KUR. I look forward to working with this team to catapult our company into the forefront of clinical research,” Newton-Burden stated.About KUR InternationalKUR International was founded in 2014 as a global healthcare company dedicated to furthering science, research, and patient well-being. The company strives to help advance clinical research by delivering a seamless and positive clinical experience for clinical research volunteers. KUR International is supported by Atlas Essentials, the management organization for all KUR entities. KUR International includes KUR Research, Urgent Care Clinical Trials (UCCT), Vexillum (a geographically diverse infectious disease biobanking business unit) and KUR Diagnostics.Kelsey Newton-Burden is from the Wichita, Kansas area and received her Master's of Science from Fort Hays State University. For more information about KUR International, visit . You can also contact Kelsey Newton-Burden at .... Newton-Burden will also be at the Global Site Solutions Summit September 27 – 29, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida with the KUR Business Development team.

