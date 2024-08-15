The Gelb Center Partners With Dental Protection Group To Introduce Comprehensive Dental Warranties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Gelb Center partners with Protection Group to offer comprehensive dental warranties.

The Gelb Center teams up with Dental Protection Group to offer patients enhanced care and confidence with new comprehensive dental warranties.

NEW YORK, US, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gelb Center, led by the renowned Dr. Michael L. Gelb , DDS, MS, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Dental Protection Group (DPG) to offer comprehensive dental warranties to all patients. This leading-edge collaboration is designed to enhance patient care by providing greater peace of mind and ensuring the longevity and quality of dental treatments.Michael L. Gelb, DDS, MS, a leader in airway-centric dentistry and co-founder of the Gelb Center, emphasized the importance of this new offering:“At The Gelb Center, our priority has always been to provide the highest standard of care. By partnering with the Dental Protection Group, we are now able to extend that commitment beyond the dental chair. Offering a five-year warranty on our TMJ/sleep treatments not only ensures our patients receive the best care possible but also gives them confidence in the durability and quality of their treatments.”The Gelb Center, known for its innovative approach to treating TMJ disorders, sleep apnea, and chronic headaches, will now offer these dental warranties as part of its commitment to patient-centered care. The warranty program will cover a wide range of treatments, providing patients with the assurance that any necessary follow-up work will be handled promptly and without additional costs.Max Zanan, co-founder of the Dental Protection Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Gelb and The Gelb Center, an institution that shares our commitment to excellence and patient care. This collaboration allows us to bring our risk management solutions to the forefront of dental care, providing both patients and practitioners with unparalleled benefits. By offering these warranties, The Gelb Center is setting a new standard in patient care and satisfaction.”For more information about The Gelb Center and its services, please visit .For more details on the Dental Protection Group and their warranty offerings, visit .

Max Zanan

Dental Protection Group

+1 917-903-0312

email us here