Flight Test Progress Of The ASKA A5 Full Scale Experimental Unmanned Aircraft Prototype

Tethered unmanned flight test ASKA A5 full-scale prototype

ASKATM A5 roadable electric-hybrid VTOL aircraft

Advancing towards untethered testing up to 200 ft above ground level (AGL)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASKA, developer of the ASKATM A5 roadable electric-hybrid VTOL (Vertical and Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, is proud to announce that the company is successfully progressing through its tethered unmanned flight tests with its full-scale prototype.The tethered unmanned flights took place in a private airfield located in California. Since the renewal of our special airworthiness certificate this past July, A5 performed the unmanned tethered flights at a low altitude while loosely tethered to the ground. During the flights, ASKA engineers measured flight and system parameters to verify thrust, flight control, electric and thermal system performance, to include vibration and temperature parameters. The ongoing flight testing has also enabled us to perform extensive fine tuning of the flight control systems to improve maneuverability and stability while minimizing the influence of ground effects. To date, ASKA has conducted over 350 successful tethered flight tests.The ASKA A5 prototype received its initial special airworthiness certification in July 2023. Under its current special airworthiness certificate and its certificate of waiver or authorization (COA), the A5 will fly untethered up to 200 ft above ground level (AGL), as well as being capable to perform vertical takeoffs and landings, and hovering. The completion of these flights will be Stage 1. Conventional flight, and transitioning from vertical to horizontal flight, will follow after the completion of Stage 1 of flight testing.In addition to flight testing, the ASKA A5 prototype has successfully completed more than 500 miles of road testing, noting that the A5 is the size of an SUV while in Drive Mode, as well as completing "Drive to Flight" transition testing while on the ground.The four-seater ASKATM A5 makes maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, and can operate with today's infrastructure. The A5 also offers the“first and last mile transportation,” enabling it to seamlessly integrate into existing air and ground infrastructure. Learn more about ASKA.

