Netflix Volunteer Day At Options For All Film & Media Studio San Jose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, August 15th, from 1 PM to 5 PM, employees from Netflix will partner with Options for All and Studio San Jose to create an inclusive and educational experience for 50 students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This Volunteer Day will focus on enhancing the studio's streaming capabilities and designing a state-of-the-art lighting system and infinity wall, contributing to the students' skill-building in film production.The day's events will include insights from Netflix employees about their roles and the necessary skills involved, followed by a collaborative session where Netflix staff and Options for All students will work together on technical projects. The day will conclude with a networking opportunity to connect with instructors and explore further collaboration.Event Schedule:1:00 PM – 1:30 PM: Netflix employees share insights on their roles and essential skills.1:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Collaborative design of the streaming system, infinity wall, and lighting grid.4:30PM – 5:00 PM: Networking with instructors and staff to explore collaboration opportunities.Media Contact:To RSVP, please contact Karin Babbitt at (408) 318-2016 or ....About Options for All:Options for All creates hope, inspires dreams, and achieves success by serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We empower them to become fully participating members of their communities, experiencing personal and professional accomplishments as they pursue their goals. Our unique programs provide more options for individuals to live their lives to the fullest.

Julie Duong

Options For All

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube