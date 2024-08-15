Tencent reveals 82 percent rise in quarterly profit amid rebound in gaming business

(MENAFN) Chinese tech giant Tencent announced an impressive 82 percent increase in net profit for the second quarter of 2024, marking its largest profit jump since late 2020. The company, known for its pivotal role in China's technology sector with its WeChat app and diverse ventures in gaming, cloud computing, and streaming content, has experienced a significant rebound in its gaming business. Tencent's net profit reached USD6.7 billion for the April-June period, a substantial rise from USD3.7 billion during the same time last year. Sales also saw an eight percent year-on-year increase, totaling USD22.5 billion.



The strong performance in the second quarter contrasts with Tencent's earlier report of its lowest annual earnings since 2019, which was partly attributed to a decline in gaming revenues in the latter part of 2023. The company attributed its recent success to its effective platform-content strategy, which has reinvigorated both domestic and international gaming revenues. Tencent noted that increased user engagement with existing games and the successful launch of new titles contributed to this growth. Looking ahead, Tencent plans to continue investing in its platforms and technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance business value and better meet user needs.



