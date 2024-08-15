Cambodia’s premier issues warning against individuals or groups involved in riots

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Cambodian Prime Hun Manet issued a firm warning against any individuals or groups involved in organizing or participating in riots. In his address, he criticized recent calls from overseas opponents urging local residents to protest in Phnom Penh on August 18 against the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area. Hun Manet alleged that these calls are part of a hidden agenda to undermine and overthrow the legitimate of Cambodia.



Hun Manet emphasized the government's commitment to enforcing the law to protect the rights and freedoms of Cambodia's population, which numbers 17 million, including 2 million residents of Phnom Penh. He assured the public that the government is dedicated to maintaining peace, stability, and a secure business environment. His comments were made during a live broadcast speech to approximately 1,000 lay Buddhist priests, reinforcing his stance against any actions that could threaten national stability.



The Prime Minister vowed to take stringent measures against those seeking to disrupt the country, stating that the government would not permit any attempts to harm or divide Cambodia. He drew a comparison to recent unrest in Bangladesh and Britain, underscoring his determination to prevent similar situations from escalating in Cambodia.



The controversy centers around the development framework proposed in 1999, which aims to enhance economic, social, and national security cooperation among Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam while respecting each country's territorial integrity. Recent protests have emerged from accusations that the Cambodian government agreed to cede part of its national territory to Vietnam. In response to such accusations, four individuals were arrested in July for inciting chaos, underscoring the government's strict stance on maintaining social order and national unity.

