Chinese central bank conducts USD80.91B worth of 7-day reverse repos on Thursday

(MENAFN) On Thursday, China’s central engaged in a significant liquidity operation by conducting 577.7 billion yuan, approximately 80.91 billion U.S. dollars, worth of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.7 percent. This measure is intended to counterbalance the effects of the expiration of medium-term lending facilities (MLF), the peak of tax payments, and government bond issuances, while ensuring that liquidity in the system remains both reasonable and ample.



A reverse repo, or reverse repurchase agreement, involves the central bank buying securities from commercial banks with the agreement to sell them back at a later date. This process helps manage short-term liquidity by temporarily injecting funds into the banking system. The central bank's action is designed to provide the necessary liquidity to offset pressures arising from various financial activities and maintain stability in the financial markets.



The MLF, introduced in 2014, is a monetary policy tool used by the central bank to support liquidity in the financial system. It allows commercial and policy banks to borrow funds from the central bank using securities as collateral. This facility is crucial for maintaining liquidity and ensuring that banks have access to the funds needed for their operations.



By conducting the reverse repos, the central bank aims to smooth out fluctuations in liquidity and support overall financial stability. This operation reflects the central bank’s ongoing efforts to manage market liquidity effectively and ensure that the banking system remains well-supplied with funds despite the various pressures it faces.

