Oil prices rebound amid hopes of U.S. interest rate cut, global demand concerns remain

(MENAFN) Oil prices saw a modest recovery in early trading on Thursday, rebounding from losses experienced in the previous session. futures rose by 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, to USD79.93 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, reaching USD77.21 per barrel. This uptick comes as investors remain hopeful that a potential U.S. interest rate cut could stimulate economic activity and boost demand. However, ongoing worries about slowing global demand continue to cap the gains.



The rebound follows a significant drop on Wednesday, where benchmark crude prices fell by over 1 percent. This decline was driven by an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories and a decrease in concerns over a broader conflict in the Middle East. Yuki Takashima, an economist at Nomura Securities, noted that the recent correction in Asian trading was due to the market being oversold on Wednesday. Investors are now speculating that the Federal Reserve might initiate interest rate cuts next month, which could support oil prices. Despite this, Takashima forecasts that oil prices will remain under pressure due to persistent concerns about global demand, particularly in China, with WTI crude potentially dropping to USD72 in early August.



The latest data from the Energy Information Administration revealed a 1.4 million barrel increase in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending August 9, contrary to the anticipated 2.2 million barrel decrease. This marked the first inventory rise since late June. Additionally, the International Energy Agency recently downgraded its oil demand growth estimates for 2025, attributing this revision to weaker consumption in China, which also influenced OPEC's decision to lower its 2024 demand forecast.

