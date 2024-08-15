The Biggest Of Its Kind Ever Seen, Meet The“Mega-Spider”

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A massive funnel-web spider with fangs capable of piercing human fingernails has been donated to an antivenom program in Australia, sparking an appeal for its anonymous donor to come forward.



“She is unusually large and if we can get the public to hand in more spiders like her, it will only result in more lives being saved due to the huge amount of venom they can produce,” said Michael Tate, the park's education officer.“We are really keen to find out where she came from in hopes to find more MASSIVE spiders like her.”

Australian Reptile Park said, the spider measures in at 8 centimeters compared with the average size of 1 to 5 centimeters. It has fangs almost 2 centimeters in length, capable of biting through a human fingernail.

The spider was described in the release as“what nightmares are made of.”

According to the release, the park encourages residents to safely catch funnel spiders and turn them in for its antivenom program. The spiders are then milked, and the venom is made into antivenom. That antivenom saves about 300 lives per year.

