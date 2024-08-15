India Marks 78 Years Of Independence With Grand Celebrations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) August 15th marks India's“Independence Day.” Today, the country celebrates the 78th anniversary of its independence with a special ceremony attended by Prime Narendra Modi and other officials.

The celebration, held today, Thursday, August 15th, at the Red Fort in New Delhi, the capital of India, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Narendra Modi expressed appreciation for India's Olympic medalists, stating,“Today we have young people among us who have hoisted the Indian flag at the Olympics. On behalf of all our compatriots, I congratulate all the athletes and players. I extend my best wishes to all representatives of India. India, which is hosting the G-20 summit on a grand scale, has proven its ability to organize major sporting events. India's dream is to host the 2036 Olympics, and we are preparing for it.”

This year's theme,“Viksit Bharat”, or Developed India, symbolizes the vision of a developed country by 2047, reflecting the government's commitment to transforming India. The year 2047 will mark the hundredth anniversary of India's freedom from colonial rule.

After centuries of living under British colonial rule, the people of India declared their independence on August 15, 1947, under the leadership of Gandhi. On August 28 of the same year, the draft of the country's permanent constitution was adopted. The Indian independence movement was a series of revolutions by the people of India against the British Empire for political independence.

India's Independence Day not only celebrates the historic achievement of freedom from colonial rule but also reflects the nation's ongoing aspirations for growth and development. As the country continues to progress towards its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, it remains committed to celebrating its achievements and preparing for future milestones on the global stage.

