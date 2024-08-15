Ready Mix Plaster Market To Reach $2.9 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The incorporation of nano-particles, the microstructure of the plaster is enhanced, leading to improved density and reduced porosity. Consequently, the plaster exhibits superior water resistance, heightened strength, and longer-lasting finishes. WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Allied Research published a report, titled, "Ready Mix Plaster Market by Material (Cement-Based, Gypsum-Based, Lime-Based, and Others), Application (Interior Walls and Ceilings, External Rendering, Plastering of Concrete Surfaces, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032".

According to the report, the ready mix plaster market

was valued at $1.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth



The demand for ready mix plaster is driven by urbanization and rapid infrastructure development on a global scale. This is especially evident in emerging economies where construction activity is thriving. Builders and contractors prefer ready-to-use solutions, and the time-saving benefits of ready mix plaster further fuel market expansion. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes and product formulations also improve the properties of ready mix plaster, leading to its continued growth. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices creates opportunities for eco-friendly ready mix plaster formulations to gain popularity. All these factors combined contribute to the dynamic growth trajectory of the ready mix plaster industry.

Download Sample Copy:

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2032

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$1.45 billion

Market Size in 2032

$2.9 billion

CAGR

8.3

% No. of Pages in Report

350 Segments Covered

Material, Application, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Adoption of ready mix plaster among builders and contractors

Growing construction industry in emerging economies

Increased demand with urbanization and infrastructure development

Opportunities

Innovation in green building materials

Restraint

Stringent environmental regulations



The cement-based segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on the material, the cement-based segment held the highest market share in 2023. Its versatility makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, including both indoor and outdoor surfaces, making it the preferred option for builders and contractors working on various construction projects. Additionally, cement-based plaster offers outstanding durability and strength, ensuring long-lasting protection and structural integrity for buildings. Moreover, its seamless bonding capabilities with different substrates and effective adhesion to surfaces enhance its appeal for users seeking reliable and robust construction materials. In addition, the wide range of formulations available, such as quick-setting and fiber-reinforced choices, enhances its versatility in various construction settings. Additionally, the durability of cement-based plaster against moisture, fire, and weathering makes it a desirable option, especially in areas with harsh environmental conditions.



Buy This Research Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):





The interior walls and ceilings segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on application, the interior walls and ceilings segment held the highest market share in 2023. The primary application for these surfaces in residential and commercial buildings is vast, resulting in a significant need for plaster materials. Ready mix plaster offers builders and contractors a convenient solution for achieving seamless and uniform finishes on interior walls and ceilings, ultimately saving time and labor in comparison to conventional plastering methods. Moreover, the versatility of ready mix plaster allows for easy customization, enabling architects and designers to create a variety of textures and decorative effects to complement different interior aesthetics. Moreover, the outstanding adhesion characteristics of pre-mixed plaster guarantee extended durability and performance, making it a perfect option for interior surfaces that endure regular wear and tear. Additionally, the capacity of pre-mixed plaster to hide flaws and create a smooth surface for painting or wallpaper adds to its attractiveness for interior projects.



The residential segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2023, The high number of residential building projects, such as single-family houses, apartments, and condominiums, creates a strong need for ready mix plaster. Homeowners, builders, and contractors all favor ready mix plaster due to its convenience, uniformity, and time-saving advantages, especially in rapid construction settings. Moreover, ready mix plaster allows for flexibility in usage, accommodating various architectural designs and interior decor choices commonly found in residential spaces. Its capacity to deliver sleek and long-lasting surfaces on indoor walls and ceilings, along with its simple customization for ornamental purposes, further cements its status as a preferred material in residential construction. Furthermore, the ready mix plaster's exceptional durability and long-lasting performance perfectly meet the demands of residential properties, providing homeowners with a sense of security and minimizing maintenance expenses in the long run.



Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023



Based on region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023. The region is witnessing a growing preference for eco-friendly construction materials, resulting in an increased demand for ready mix plaster solutions that are low in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and incorporate recycled materials. Technological advancements have also played a role in driving the market, as new formulations with enhanced properties like workability and durability gain popularity. Furthermore, government regulations promoting affordable housing, infrastructure development, and sustainable building practices are key factors fueling the demand for ready mix plaster. By closely monitoring these market trends and influences, stakeholders can strategically position themselves to capitalize on the expanding opportunities in the dynamic Asia-Pacific construction industry.



Inquire Before Buying:





Players: -





JSW Group

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.

Unibeton Ready Mix

Mastour ReadyMix

Saint-Gobain Weber

Constrobond

Kasprs Build Mate Pvt. Ltd.

Pye Products

Saveto Group CONMIX Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global ready mix plaster market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



