As commerce shifts toward digital platforms, the need for embedded payments becomes greater. Integrating payment capability into apps or websites streamlines payment processing for consumers and businesses. Embedded payments also help businesses adapt to changing macroeconomic conditions and optimize operational processes, reducing development costs and improving revenue streams. Businesses that utilize embedded payments can adapt swiftly to evolving payment trends (e.g., pay later, one-click payments), ensuring resilience and the ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities, fostering sustained growth.

This analysis looks at the growing adoption of embedded payment solutions for 3 verticals: retail, travel, and public sector. Businesses across industries beyond retail and commerce increasingly embrace embedded payments to enhance service offerings while adding new monetization engines to their existing business models.

The study period is 2023-2029, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2029 as the forecast period. Key developments of embedded payments in selected regions are analysed, including industry landscape, market potential, and outlook in the payments space.

Other pertinent information include:



Industry trends

Growth drivers and barriers

Revenue forecast and analysis by region and vertical

Regulatory landscape Benchmarking global providers of embedded payments

Notably, the report provides insights into advanced technologies and changes in customer behavior and regulations, which create opportunities for stakeholders across the payment value chain.

Companies to Watch



FIS

Fiserv Jack Henry

Growth Opportunity Universe



Payment Facilitation-in-a-Box Solution

Global Capabilities Shift to Universal Commerce Engagement

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem



Questions This Study Will Answer

Segmentation by Vertical

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors Distribution Channels

Growth Generator



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share

Industry Updates



Industry Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Industry Landscape Benchmark

Industry Potential Industry Outlook

Company Benchmarking

Benchmark of Global Embedded Payments Providers

Growth Generator - Asia-Pacific Embedded Payments



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry Analysis

Growth Generator - Europe Embedded Payments



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry Analysis

Growth Generator - The Middle East & Africa Embedded Payments



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry Analysis

Growth Generator - North America Embedded Payments



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Industry Analysis

