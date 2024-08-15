Mr. Albert Chavez Sues The City Of Tampa For Racial Discrimination, Harassment, Retaliation, And Unlawful Termination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Belinda Noah, Attorney

Mr. Chavez alleges the City violated Title VII, Florida Civil Rights Act, and 42 U.S.C. Section 1981. Mr. Chavez is represented by Dr. Belinda Noah, Attorney

- Dr. Belinda Noah, AttorneyTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact:Law Office of Dr. Belinda NoahDr. Belinda Noah, Attorney(813)454-2389...Mr. Albert Chavez Files Lawsuit Against the City of Tampa for Unlawful Termination, Racial Discrimination, Harassment, and RetaliationMr. Albert Chavez, a former employee of the City of Tampa, has filed a lawsuit for $25 Million against the city for unlawful termination, racial discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Dr. Belinda Noah, an experienced attorney representing Mr. Chavez, filed the lawsuit on Thursday, August 8, 2024.Cuban American Mr. Chavez worked for the City of Tampa for over five years before being terminated. He alleges that his superiors and colleagues subjected him to racial discrimination and harassment during his employment. Despite his repeated complaints to the City of Tampa's Human Resources Department, no action was taken to address the issue, leading to a hostile work environment for Mr. Chavez.In addition to the discrimination and harassment, Mr. Chavez also alleges that he was wrongfully terminated from his position. He believes his termination directly resulted from his complaints and is a clear retaliation case. Dr. Belinda Noah, Mr. Chavez's attorney, stated, "It is illegal, reprehensible, and unacceptable that Mr. Chavez had to endure such egregious discriminatory and harmful treatment in the workplace. We will fight for justice and hold the City of Tampa accountable for its unlawful actions."The lawsuit filed by Mr. Chavez against the City of Tampa illuminates the ongoing issue of workplace discrimination and harassment. It reminds us that such behavior will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable. The lawsuit, Albert Chavez v. City of Tampa, Case Number 8:24-cv-01863-SDM-NHA, filed in the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, seeks $25,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Million Dollars) in damages, which includes punitive damages, for what Mr. Chavez describes as the City of Tampa's“willful and wanton disregard for his civil rights.” The legal action is grounded in the assertion that Mr. Chavez was targeted and unfairly treated due to his race and national origin, which led to his wrongful termination.As a result of the City's alleged unlawful employment practices, Mr. Chavez, 51, not only lost his job and pension but also suffered a significant erosion of his physical health and that of his family. Mr. Chavez states that "the goal of this legal action is to obtain justice for the gross violation of my civil rights and expose a 'good ol boy' network operating with the acquiescence of the City of Tampa at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Plant who specifically targeted me for being a Cuban American excelling at my career and licensing. I hope that this action gives courage to other Cubans, Hispanics, and people of color who are being racially targeted by team leaders, supervisors, and managers to defend themselves rightfully, document all encounters, and file a complaint with the A.C.L.U. in a timely manner."Because of historical discrimination, Mr. Chavez is a member of a protected class based on race . The City of Tampa's official policy, as ratified by its managers, employees, and agents, was to engage in unlawful employment practices by discriminating against Mr. Chavez based on his race and national origin. Because the perpetrator's decisions were subject to review by the Defendant's authorized policymakers, and they approved the decisions and the basis for them, the Defendant's ratification is chargeable to it.The City of Tampa has yet to respond to the lawsuit. The case will proceed, and Mr. Chavez and his legal team will seek justice and fair compensation for the damage caused.For additional details or to arrange an interview, please contact Dr. Belinda Noah, Attorney, at (813)454-2389, ...,

Dr. Belinda Noah, Attorney

Law Office of Dr. Belinda Noah

+1 813-454-2389

...