New Ebook“Whatever Happened To The White Picket Fences - Restoring The American Dream By Rebuilding Community”

Whatever Happened to the White Picket Fences

Mr. McCormick looks to the past to work towards a future of rebuilding main street, our communities and the middle class and the American Dream

- Chris McCormick

Author and community advocate Chris McCormick today announced the release of his thought-provoking eBook, "Whatever Happened to the White Picket Fences: Restoring the American Dream by Rebuilding Community." This timely work delves into the decline of the American middle class and the erosion of community values, offering a passionate call to action for individuals and communities to reclaim the American Dream.

Chris McCormick states, "The white picket fence, once a symbol of middle-class stability and the American Dream, is fading. But it's not too late to rebuild. This book is a roadmap for revitalizing our communities and restoring the promise of a better future for all."

Key themes explored in the eBook include:

The factors contributing to the decline of the middle class, including Reaganomics, corporate greed, and the erosion of unions.

The importance of community in fostering economic opportunity, social cohesion, and individual well-being.

Practical strategies for rebuilding communities and restoring the middle class, such as supporting local businesses, promoting vocational education, and embracing sustainable practices.

The power of individual action and collective responsibility in creating positive change.

"Whatever Happened to the White Picket Fences" is a must-read for anyone concerned about the future of the American middle class and the health of our communities. It's a call to action to reclaim the American Dream and build a more just and equitable society for all.

About Chris McCormick:

Mr. McCormick is an artist and a passionate advocate for community revitalization and economic justice. His eBook is a culmination of years of research, observation, and personal experiences, offering a unique and insightful perspective on the challenges facing the American middle class and the potential for positive change.

"Whatever Happened to the White Picket Fences: Restoring the American Dream by Rebuilding Community" is available for purchase on Amazon, Apple Books

