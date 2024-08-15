'Valued Friend': PM Modi Thanks Maldives' Muizzu For Independence Day 2024 Wishes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu for his Independence Day wishes, underscoring the enduring friendship between India and the Maldives. The exchange, which took place as India celebrated its 78th Independence Day, displayed the continuing warmth between the two nations despite recent geopolitical shifts in the region. PM Modi's response, referring to Maldives as a "valued friend," reaffirms India's commitment to maintaining strong ties with the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

"On the occasion of India's Independence Day , I extend heartfelt congratulations to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India," Muizzu stated on X (formerly Twitter).

“Thank you, President @MMuizzu, for the wishes on our Independence Day. India considers Maldives a valued friend and our nations will keep working together for the benefit of our people,” PM Modi replied .

The Maldivian President emphasised the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, noting, "Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region."

Looking towards the future, Muizzu expressed optimism about the continued growth of the partnership, saying, "As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals."

In a separate message, Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) President Abdulla Shahid also offered his congratulations. Shahid shared images of himself with Prime Minister Modi on X, stating, "Happy Independence Day #India ! I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi, EAM @DrSJaishankar, the government and the warm and friendly people of India best wishes and prosperity on this joyous occasion."