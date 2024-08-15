Mauricio Pochettino: Argentine Coach Set To Take Charge Of United States Men's National Team- Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the head coach of United States Men's National Team, according to The Athletic. The Argentine tactician, who has previously managed high profile teams like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, is set to coach a national team for the first time. The 52-year-old has been out of work since leaving the Blues after just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino's managerial career in Europe started with La side Espanyol in 2009, leading them to eighth-place finish in the 2010-11 season. He then moved to England, taking charge of Premier League outfit Southampton in January 2013. The Saints secured an eighth-place finish under the stewardship of the Argentine in the 2013-14 campaign.



As a result, Tottenham came calling and Pochettino joined Spurs in June 2014. The Argentine's best years as manger were at the North London Club, guiding them to

successive top three finishes between 2015 and 2018. In 2019, lead Spurs to the final of the Champions League, where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.



USMNT have been in search of a high profile coach since the departure of Gregg Berhalter following the disastrous Copa America 2024 campaign on home soil. The U.S crashed out in the group stage after losing two of their three games, against the likes of Uruguay and Panama. Thereby Berhalter's second stint with U.S. soccer team came to an end despite receiving a new contract in June 2023.



With USA set to co-host the FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico in 2026, the national team needed a high profile boss who could inspire them to go a long way in footballs biggest extravaganza. USMNT will play two friendlies, against Canada and New Zealand, in the first international break of the season September.



