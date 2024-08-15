Kerala: Police Finds Man Abducted From Thiruvananthapuram, Identifies Gold Snatching Gang As Accused
8/15/2024 5:00:27 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In a dramatic turn of events, Police have found a 23-year-old man named Umar, who was kidnapped from Thiruvananthapuram by a gang involved in Gold chain snatching. The said individual was brought to the Vanchiyoor police station for questioning.
According to the police, Umar, a native of Tirunelveli, had come to take 64 grams of gold from a person who arrived from abroad, but the gold was not handed over. The gang kidnapped Umar, assuming he had the gold in his possession. However, he was released after the gang realized their mistake.
The police had earlier suspected that a gold smuggling gang was behind the kidnapping. They received information that a man had been abducted by a gang, after he met a person who had arrived from abroad. In a subsequent probe, a car with a Tamil Nadu registration number was found abandoned in the Poonthura area, which led the police to the accused. Five people have been identified as accused in the case.
The car, a white Swift, registered in the name of a native of Venganur, was rented by several people before it was handed over to the accused. The kidnapping occurred when Ummer was traveling in an auto-rickshaw to the Thampanoor railway station. The auto driver, Vaishakh, played a crucial role in informing the police about the incident, which was crucial in cracking the case and finding Umar.
