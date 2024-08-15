(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday evening, Brazil's Internacional secured a crucial comeback win, defeating Juventude 2-1.



Originally scheduled for the 6th round, this Campeonato Brasileiro match took place at Beira-Rio Stadium.



Initially trailing, Internacional rallied with goals from Thiago Maia and Bruno Tabata, clinching the victory.



This win marked Internacional's first triumph since June 22, breaking a 12-game winless streak.



Under Roger Machado's guidance, the team now holds 25 points, occupying the 12th spot in the league. Juventude also has 25 points but ranks 13th due to tie-breakers.



Looking ahead, both teams prepare for their upcoming matches in Serie A's 23rd round.







Internacional visits Atlético-GO at Antonio Accioly Stadium this Sunday at 4 PM, Brasília time. Meanwhile, Juventude faces Athletico-PR at Ligga Arena, kicking off at 6:30 PM.



The game started intensely right from the first minute. After Internacional's free-kick, Juventude's goalkeeper Gabriel only partially cleared the ball.



This led to a contested penalty call which the referee ignored. An early challenge saw Internacional's number 21 player exit the field due to injury.

Internacional Triumphs Over Juventude, Ending a Lengthy Winless Spell

The match's first real chance came at the 11th minute. Enner Valencia attempted a shot from the left side of the box but didn't connect well, making for an easy save for Gabriel.



By the 21st minute, Gustavo Prado made a move on the left, cut inside, and fired from outside the area, but Gabriel easily caught the ball.



A significant moment occurred in the 23rd minute when Internacional won a penalty. Bruno Tabata was fouled by Gabriel Inocêncio in the area.



Valencia took the penalty, but his weak effort was saved by goalkeeper Gabriel, keeping Juventude in the game.



As the first half neared its end, at the 42-minute mark, Juventude responded. Erick Farias broke into the box from the left and shot, but the attempt was weak and goalkeeper Rochet made an easy save.

