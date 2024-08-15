Prince Harry, Meghan to embark on trip to Colombia for 1st time to join several events

(MENAFN) Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are set to arrive in Colombia on Thursday at the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez. This visit marks their first trip to the South American country. During their stay, which includes several engagements on Thursday and Friday in Bogotá, and subsequent visits to Cartagena and Cali over the weekend, the couple will be involved in various events aimed at addressing important social issues.



Their agenda will commence with a press conference hosted by Vice President Márquez, Colombia’s first Black vice president, who will provide further details on the purpose of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit. The statement from Márquez’s office did not specify whether Harry and Meghan would make any public statements during the conference.



Among their planned activities, Harry and Meghan will visit a school in Bogotá where they will engage with students exploring the digital landscape and its societal effects. They will also participate in a forum focused on promoting safe digital environments. This forum, organized in collaboration with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation and Colombia’s vice presidency, will address the urgent need for responsible technology use, particularly in the Global South, where the negative impacts of technology are often more pronounced.



The specific details of their schedule for Saturday and Sunday will be announced at a later date, according to the vice president’s office.

