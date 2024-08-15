EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

CHAPTERS Group AG: Raising of Additional Equity to Drive Acceleration of Growth

As announced in the ad-hoc release of August 14, 2024 CHAPTERS Group AG successfully completed a capital increase.

The company raised approx. EUR 85 million in equity by issuing 3,438,322 new shares at 24.70 Euro per share. The raise was significantly oversubscribed.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG commented:

„Following the funding commitments we secured in April 2024, we continued to build the M&A pipeline within our existing platforms and established two new Vertical Market Software platforms. The raise completed yesterday provides us with the capital to execute on the opportunities and further scale the group.

We are incredibly proud that lead investor Antheia, family office of Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify, significantly increased their stake in CHAPTERS and are now one of our largest shareholders. In addition, our existing shareholders Sator Grove and Mitch Rales substantially increased their investment and we had several other family offices joining our investor base. This strong support allows us to focus on building CHAPTERS for the very long-term.”





