VIB Vermögen AG: Annual General Meeting Approves All Items On The Agenda

VIB Vermögen AG: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

15.08.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Executive Board and Supervisory Board discharged for the 2023 year

Stefan Mattern elected as new member of the Supervisory Board

Approval of the merger agreement between BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft as the transferring legal entity and VIB Vermögen AG Dividend of EUR 0.04 per share resolved Neuburg/Donau, August 15, 2024. The Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG ("VIB"), which took place virtually yesterday, approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board with large majorities. A total of more than 87% of VIB's voting share capital was represented. The members of the Management Board, Dirk Oehme (Spokesman of the Management Board) and Nicolai Greiner, as well as the members of the Supervisory Board were approved for the 2023 financial year with high approval rates. The Annual General Meeting also elected Mr. Stefan Mattern as a new member of the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Mr. Jürgen Wittmann, who resigned from the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of March 31, 2024. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to pay a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share. In addition, the Annual General Meeting of VIB approved the merger agreement dated June 27, 2024, between BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft ("BBI") as the transferring legal entity and VIB as the acquiring legal entity. When the merger takes effect, the assets of BBI will be transferred in their entirety to VIB. The merger will result in a simplified group structure, which will also facilitate the implementation of a uniform corporate strategy and generate cost synergies. The merger will also lead to increased flexibility and legal certainty. The elimination of BBI's stock exchange listing will also save operating costs. The appointment of a special auditor requested by two shareholders was also rejected by a large majority. Dirk Oehme, CEO of VIB, comments: "We are delighted that so many of our shareholders took part in yesterday's Annual General Meeting and contributed to an active debate. The voting results are a strong vote of confidence for us and we are working continuously to further expand VIB's leading position as an expert in logistics and office real estate." The Annual General Meeting also approved all other items on the agenda with large majorities. The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and other documents are published at #annual_general_meeting .

Contact VIB Vermögen AG Investor Relations: Tilly-Park 1 86633 Neuburg/Donau Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961 E-Mail: ...

About VIB Vermögen AG VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial real estate, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on real estate in the logistics, light industrial and office asset classes. VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005. In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also includes the complete spectrum of in-house developments and redensification as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let, and on the other hand it develops new properties from scratch in order to incorporate them into its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive real estate management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with real estate assets. More information at

