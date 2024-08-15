عربي


Media Release: New Gas Concentration Sensor For CO2 Measurements In High-Volume Applications Available Worldwide


Media Release: New gas concentration sensor for CO2 measurements in high-volume applications available worldwide
New gas concentration sensor for CO2 measurements in high-volume applications available worldwide

The STC31-C is a new gas concentration sensor for measuring high-range CO2 concentrations. It is particularly suitable for high-volume applications in the transportation and storage of perishable and pharmaceutical goods, as well as for breath analyzers for measuring and monitoring CO2 in human breath. The STC31-C is now available globally via our distribution partners.

The new STC31-C gas concentration sensor is based on a revolutionary principle for measuring thermal conductivity and thus offers extremely high repeatability and long-term stability. It is small, measures accurately and reliably, and outputs a digital and fully calibrated signal for gas concentration and temperature. The sensor also impresses with its low power consumption and low cross-sensitivity to humidity and oxygen changes.

The STC31-C is the successor to the proven STC31, but with the addition of a low-cross-sensitivity measurement mode. This mode offers very low cross-sensitivity to changes in humidity and oxygen concentration, enabling measurements of human breath. Otherwise, the STC31-C impresses with the same features as its predecessor and is ideal for measuring high-range CO2 concentrations in high-volume applications.

The outstanding performance of the STC31-C sensor is based on Sensirion's patented CMOSens® technology, which combines the sensor element and signal processing on a single tiny chip. The proven CMOS technology is ideally suited for demanding and cost-sensitive OEM applications in mass production.

Sensirion also offers an evaluation kit, the SEK-STC31-C, for initial tests and quick and easy evaluation of the sensor.

Find out more about the new STC31-C CO2 concentration sensor on the Sensirion website and order the first sensors via distribution:


About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at

