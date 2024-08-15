عربي


Original-Research: MLP SE (Von Nuways AG)


8/15/2024

Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG
15.08.2024
Company Name: MLP SE
ISIN: DE0006569908

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 15.08.2024
Target price: EUR 11.50
Analyst: Henry Wendisch

Solid Q2 driven by wealth management and banking

Topic: Following preliminary EBIT results from 29th July (see update from 30th July), MLP provided more details with
final
Q2 results yesterday. Here's what's new:
  • Solid sales figures: Total revenues grew by 8.5% yoy to €
    230m (H1: €
    514m, +8% yoy), especially driven by market tailwinds in Wealth Mangement (+18% yoy; 39% of sales), Interest Income (+48% yoy; 10% of sales) and Real Estate Brokerage (+128% yoy; 4% of sales), which have offset the decline in Non-Life Insurance (-7% yoy; 15% of sales), while Old-Age Provision (+1% yoy; 22% of sales)
    and
    Health Insurance (+5% yoy; 6% of sales)
    have
    remained stable.
  • Non-life Insurance
    and
    Old-Age Provision temporarily muted     : Albeit demand for occupational pension schemes at MLP's institutional clients has temporarily
    decreased
    due to investment restraints at SMEs, management expects a
    rebound
    in the next quarters. The
    current
    weakness in Non-Life Insurance stemmed from a discontinuation of
    lowmargin contracts, which temporarily burdens the top-line but should ultimately benefit the bottom-line going forward.
  • EBIT mix driven by banking, brokerage and
    wealth
    management:     H1's EBIT showed a substantial improvement over H1'23 (+30% yoy to €
    48.7m). Here, the main expansion drivers were similar to sales with banking (+30% yoy), brokerage (+229% yoy) and wealth management (+47% yoy). Especially the
    net
    interest income of €
    28m (+26% yoy)
    in
    banking as well as performance fees
    of

    9.2m
    (+362%
    yoy)
    in wealth management conbtributed
    significantly
    to profitability and made up c. 76% of H1 EBIT.
    On
    the other hand, in RE development (i.e. Deutschland)
    H1
    EBIT worsened
    to

    -9m (vs. €
    3m
    in H1'23)
    due
    to the
    near
    fullstop of projects.-
  • Real estate rebound ahead: While
    RE
    brokerage
    already saw a strong jump from low levels (Q2 sales +128% yoy and 176% qoq),
    RE
    development should have reached its low now and follow brokerage going foward. Here management expects a steady rise in sales in the next quarters, which should lead to a less negative EBIT in
    H2'24e
    and even a
    positive
    EBIT in FY'25e.
  • Improved KPIs on all fronts: Next to record sales and EBIT figures, MLP posted record AuMs of €
    60.5bn (+7% yoy), a record non-life insurance
    volume
    of €
    729m (+7% yoy)
    and
    a strong
    net liquidity of €
    220m (vs. €
    191m
    per Y/E'23), the latter explaining 35% of its market cap. -

All in all a solid release, showing that MLP is on track to outperform its guidance . By simply assuming last year's H2 EBIT (€
37.2m excl. one-offs) for H2'24e,
FY'24e
EBIT would stand at €
86m, already above the specified guidance of €
80-85m. Furthermore, we expect EBIT to come in at €
90m, based on (1) a still strong net interest income, (2)
higher
AuMs and (3) less negative impacts from RE development expected
for
H2.

In our view, MLP shares
remain
highly attractive , trading at
16% adj. FCF yield, a 5.6% dividend yield and only on 5.3x EV/EBIT for FY'24e, while also being
a
well diversified and stable quality
business.
Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation and MLP's position in our NuWays' AlphaList with an unchanged PT of €
11.50 , based on FCFY'24e and SOTP
