Original-Research: MLP SE (Von Nuways AG)

Solid Q2 driven by wealth management and banking



Topic: Following preliminary EBIT results from 29th July (see update from 30th July), MLP provided more details with

final

Q2 results yesterday. Here's what's new:

Solid sales figures: Total revenues grew by 8.5% yoy to €

230m (H1: €

514m, +8% yoy), especially driven by market tailwinds in Wealth Mangement (+18% yoy; 39% of sales), Interest Income (+48% yoy; 10% of sales) and Real Estate Brokerage (+128% yoy; 4% of sales), which have offset the decline in Non-Life Insurance (-7% yoy; 15% of sales), while Old-Age Provision (+1% yoy; 22% of sales)

and

Health Insurance (+5% yoy; 6% of sales)

have

remained stable.



Non-life Insurance

and

Old-Age Provision temporarily muted : Albeit demand for occupational pension schemes at MLP's institutional clients has temporarily

decreased

due to investment restraints at SMEs, management expects a

rebound

in the next quarters. The

current

weakness in Non-Life Insurance stemmed from a discontinuation of

lowmargin contracts, which temporarily burdens the top-line but should ultimately benefit the bottom-line going forward.

EBIT mix driven by banking, brokerage and

wealth

management: H1's EBIT showed a substantial improvement over H1'23 (+30% yoy to €

48.7m). Here, the main expansion drivers were similar to sales with banking (+30% yoy), brokerage (+229% yoy) and wealth management (+47% yoy). Especially the

net

interest income of €

28m (+26% yoy)

in

banking as well as performance fees

of

€

9.2m

(+362%

yoy)

in wealth management conbtributed

significantly

to profitability and made up c. 76% of H1 EBIT.

On

the other hand, in RE development (i.e. Deutschland)

H1

EBIT worsened

to

€

-9m (vs. €

3m

in H1'23)

due

to the

near

fullstop of projects.-

Real estate rebound ahead: While

RE

brokerage

already saw a strong jump from low levels (Q2 sales +128% yoy and 176% qoq),

RE

development should have reached its low now and follow brokerage going foward. Here management expects a steady rise in sales in the next quarters, which should lead to a less negative EBIT in

H2'24e

and even a

positive

EBIT in FY'25e. Improved KPIs on all fronts: Next to record sales and EBIT figures, MLP posted record AuMs of €

60.5bn (+7% yoy), a record non-life insurance

volume

of €

729m (+7% yoy)

and

a strong

net liquidity of €

220m (vs. €

191m

per Y/E'23), the latter explaining 35% of its market cap. -



All in all a solid release, showing that MLP is on track to outperform its guidance . By simply assuming last year's H2 EBIT (€

37.2m excl. one-offs) for H2'24e,

FY'24e

EBIT would stand at €

86m, already above the specified guidance of €

80-85m. Furthermore, we expect EBIT to come in at €

90m, based on (1) a still strong net interest income, (2)

higher

AuMs and (3) less negative impacts from RE development expected

for

H2.



In our view, MLP shares

remain

highly attractive , trading at

16% adj. FCF yield, a 5.6% dividend yield and only on 5.3x EV/EBIT for FY'24e, while also being

a

well diversified and stable quality

business.

Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation and MLP's position in our NuWays' AlphaList with an unchanged PT of €

11.50 , based on FCFY'24e and SOTP

