Original-Research: MLP SE (Von Nuways AG)

MLP SE
15.08.2024
Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE
Company Name:
MLP SE
ISIN:
DE0006569908
|
Reason for the research:
Update
Recommendation:
BUY
from:
15.08.2024
Target price:
EUR 11.50
| Last rating change:
|
Analyst:
Henry Wendisch
Solid Q2 driven by wealth management and banking
Topic: Following preliminary EBIT results from 29th July (see update from 30th July), MLP provided more details with
final
Q2 results yesterday. Here's what's new:
Solid sales figures: Total revenues grew by 8.5% yoy to €
230m (H1: €
514m, +8% yoy), especially driven by market tailwinds in Wealth Mangement (+18% yoy; 39% of sales), Interest Income (+48% yoy; 10% of sales) and Real Estate Brokerage (+128% yoy; 4% of sales), which have offset the decline in Non-Life Insurance (-7% yoy; 15% of sales), while Old-Age Provision (+1% yoy; 22% of sales)
and
Health Insurance (+5% yoy; 6% of sales)
have
remained stable.
Non-life Insurance
and
Old-Age Provision temporarily muted : Albeit demand for occupational pension schemes at MLP's institutional clients has temporarily
decreased
due to investment restraints at SMEs, management expects a
rebound
in the next quarters. The
current
weakness in Non-Life Insurance stemmed from a discontinuation of
lowmargin contracts, which temporarily burdens the top-line but should ultimately benefit the bottom-line going forward.
EBIT mix driven by banking, brokerage and
wealth
management: H1's EBIT showed a substantial improvement over H1'23 (+30% yoy to €
48.7m). Here, the main expansion drivers were similar to sales with banking (+30% yoy), brokerage (+229% yoy) and wealth management (+47% yoy). Especially the
net
interest income of €
28m (+26% yoy)
in
banking as well as performance fees
of
€
9.2m
(+362%
yoy)
in wealth management conbtributed
significantly
to profitability and made up c. 76% of H1 EBIT.
On
the other hand, in RE development (i.e. Deutschland)
H1
EBIT worsened
to
€
-9m (vs. €
3m
in H1'23)
due
to the
near
fullstop of projects.-
Real estate rebound ahead: While
RE
brokerage
already saw a strong jump from low levels (Q2 sales +128% yoy and 176% qoq),
RE
development should have reached its low now and follow brokerage going foward. Here management expects a steady rise in sales in the next quarters, which should lead to a less negative EBIT in
H2'24e
and even a
positive
EBIT in FY'25e.
Improved KPIs on all fronts: Next to record sales and EBIT figures, MLP posted record AuMs of €
60.5bn (+7% yoy), a record non-life insurance
volume
of €
729m (+7% yoy)
and
a strong
net liquidity of €
220m (vs. €
191m
per Y/E'23), the latter explaining 35% of its market cap. -
All in all a solid release, showing that MLP is on track to outperform its guidance . By simply assuming last year's H2 EBIT (€
37.2m excl. one-offs) for H2'24e,
FY'24e
EBIT would stand at €
86m, already above the specified guidance of €
80-85m. Furthermore, we expect EBIT to come in at €
90m, based on (1) a still strong net interest income, (2)
higher
AuMs and (3) less negative impacts from RE development expected
for
H2.
In our view, MLP shares
remain
highly attractive , trading at
16% adj. FCF yield, a 5.6% dividend yield and only on 5.3x EV/EBIT for FY'24e, while also being
a
well diversified and stable quality
business.
Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation and MLP's position in our NuWays' AlphaList with an unchanged PT of €
11.50 , based on FCFY'24e and SOTP
