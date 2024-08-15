Techmediabreaks Bebuzee Inc. (BBUZ) Looking To 'Change The Game' Via Comprehensive Digital Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bebuzee (OTC: BBUZ) is taking internet connectivity to a level as yet unheard of in the United States through the rollout of its time-saving communications technology.“Bebuzee's takes its inspiration from multi-service applications that have become popular in Asian nations, where an enormous part of the world's population embraces an all-in-one approach to mobile and web connectivity on an all-encompassing, self-contained commerce and communication platform. Bebuzee's platform includes streaming, photo sharing, a messaging service, a wide variety of news services from national sources down to the local level, real estate information, a search engine for finding contractors, shopping services and payment options, travel services and entertainment ticketing, all through a seamless single gateway,” a recent article reads.“The Bebuzee Super App is not just an app; it's a revolution,” CEO Joe Onyero is quoted as saying.“We're about to change the game by offering a comprehensive digital ecosystem that caters to every user's needs, all within a single platform.”

To view the full article, visit

About Bebuzee Inc.

Bebuzee, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is at the vanguard of developing America's first Super App, Bebuzee. With a vision to redefine how we connect, engage and thrive in the digital era, Bebuzee is committed to delivering trusted and resilient digital solutions across a myriad of platforms. For further details, please visit .

