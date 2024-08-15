NE's Tallest Tricolour Hoisted At INA Headquarters In Manipur’S Moirang

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, the tallest flag in the northeast region was hoisted at the INA headquarters complex in Manipur's Moirang, where on April 14, 1944, the Indian National (INA) first hoisted the Tricolour, marking a pivotal moment in the country's struggle for Independence.

Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh in his post on X said:“Today, we proudly witness the unfurling of the tricolour at the historic INA headquarters in Moirang, Bishnupur district.”

“The flag flies high atop the 165 ft tall flagpole, the tallest in North-East India, symbolizing our nation's pride and glory. The INA headquarters, established by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, holds great historical importance. On April 14, 1944, the Indian National Army (INA) first hoisted the tricolour here, marking a pivotal moment in our struggle for independence,” the Chief Minister said.

Moirang INA complex in Bishnupur district is 45 km away from state capital Imphal.

INA Memorial Convenor Y. Modhu Singh praised the initiative taken by the Manipur government to restore the INA's old headquarters.

Appreciating the Chief Minister's keen interest to further develop the complex and new buildings in the old headquarters of INA without altering the old structures, Modhu Singh said that with the facelift this historical complex would now attract more tourists, intellectuals and scholars from all over the country.

Near the INA headquarters, there is a most important museum which houses letters, photographs, badges of ranks, weapons and other war memorabilia of the INA leaders and soldiers.

The complex has a life-sized bronze statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose provided by the West Bengal government.

Museum Curator L. Sadhna Devi said that the original handwritten letters of Netaji are also displayed here.

“All the war memorabilia reminds the visitors of the noble sacrifices made by the INA soldiers under the charismatic leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” Sadhna Devi said.