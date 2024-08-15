Tanzanian President removes health minister in mini-Cabinet reshuffle

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan executed a mini-Cabinet reshuffle, marking significant changes in key positions. This reshuffle is widely viewed as part of President Hassan's strategy to realign her administration in preparation for the general scheduled for next year.



In a notable change, Health Ummy Mwalimu, who had held the position for an extended period, was removed from her role. Jenista Mhagama, formerly the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliament, and Coordination, has been appointed as the new Minister of Health. Mwalimu has not been reassigned to any other position.



Additionally, the reshuffle saw renowned law professor Palamagamba Kabudi appointed as the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, a role previously occupied by Pindi Chana. Chana has been reassigned to the position of Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, a post she had held earlier. William Lukuvi was promoted to Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, where he will oversee policy, parliament, and coordination.



The reshuffle also included changes in the Attorney General's Office. Hamza Johari, a senior aviation expert, has been appointed as the new Attorney General, replacing Eliezer Feleshi. Feleshi has been moved to the position of judge at the Court of Appeal. These adjustments reflect President Hassan's ongoing efforts to strengthen her administration and address governance challenges as Tanzania continues its development journey.

