Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigns after Gaza demonstrations on campus

(MENAFN) Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced her resignation on Wednesday following sustained criticism regarding her management of campus protests related to Israel's conflict in the Gaza Strip. In her resignation letter addressed to the Columbia community, Shafik expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the institution and noted progress made in various areas. However, she acknowledged the challenges of addressing divergent opinions within the community, which have taken a significant toll on both her personal life and that of her family.



Shafik stated that she has endeavored to balance academic principles with fairness and compassion while navigating a tumultuous period marked by threats and abuse directed at herself, colleagues, and students. The environment has been distressing for all involved, leading to her decision to step down from her role as president.



In response to Shafik’s resignation, the university has appointed Katrina Armstrong, the CEO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, as interim president for the upcoming academic year, which starts in less than a month. Armstrong will assume the role during a time of transition for the institution.



The protests at Columbia began in April and became a focal point of the broader anti-war movement. The situation escalated when Shafik requested the New York Police Department (NYPD) to intervene on April 18 to clear an encampment on campus, resulting in over 100 arrests. The protests persisted, leading Shafik to request further NYPD presence on April 30 to address another protest site and clear students from an administrative building, with a total of 112 people taken into custody. Shafik's request for continued NYPD presence was aimed at maintaining order and preventing the reestablishment of encampments through the conclusion of the school’s graduation ceremonies on May 17.

