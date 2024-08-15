Insecticides China Monthly Intelligence 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insecticides China Monthly Report 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Insecticides China Monthly Report offers real-time intelligence on China's rapidly evolving insecticides market. Published monthly and available in PDF format, the subscription provides 12 issues annually. China's insecticides has seen significant growth, nearly tripling in value from 2007 to 2013, establishing the country as a leading exporter.

However, the is now challenged by tightening environmental regulations and the banning of several highly toxic products. This report ensures subscribers stay informed and competitive by providing up-to-date reporting on the entire insecticides industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.

This newsletter will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire insecticide industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption. It includes breaking news from China and abroad, the latest market data (price, import & export, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.), in-depth analysis of market trends, and expert commentary from industry insiders.

The newsletter includes:



Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, occurrence of pests, and more Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Here is the Editor's Note for you to know about the May issue specifically:

In May, major insecticides TC had mixed price trends in China. On average, MoM price change of these products was a positive 1.03%. Some products had price increases due to relatively tight supply caused by restricted operation in producers. Particularly, the surge of cypermethrin TC price was the result of small supply in domestic market since imports from India decreased. For major insecticide raw materials, some had limited supply in the market since producers kept low operating rates or suspended their lines, which drove up product price and thus offered stronger support to the price of some insecticides TC.

This month, the majority of Chinese insecticide TC producers kept their operating rates at a relatively low level, but the overall operating rate edged up on a monthly basis. Some products were in tight supply because of low-level operation, small inventories in the market and producers' efforts to prop the price up. As regards company dynamics, ABACHEM announced that it would put an end to the 'Binhai base new production lines construction program' undertaken by its subsidiary Jiangsu Jiannong; Sino-Agri Union revealed that the 5,000 t/a acetamiprid TC lines in its subsidiary had been put into trial run.

China's third-round second-batch central inspection on eco-environmental protection started in full swing in early May. The inspection focuses on implementation and enforcement of the central government rules and regulations on environmental protection.

Regarding registration, list of this year's 4th-batch pesticide products to be approved of registration was released by ICAMA, which include 108 insecticide products. The majority of these insecticide products are of low toxicity and the most popular form is SC.

Regarding pests, so far in Q2 2024, the two major migratory pests on rice have come early, extensively and in large quantities, according to the Pest Forecasting Division.

China Customs statistics show that in April 2024, export volume and value of insecticide formulations from China grew by over 20% and nearly 14% YoY, respectively. The average export price dropped by some 6% YoY.

Key Topics Covered:



Headline

Editor's note

Market analysis

Mixed price trends in insecticide market, abamectin price goes up under little spot supply

In June, bromine price still goes up, CCMP price stabilises

Company and supply

Nantong ABA resumes production in advance

Shandong Jingbo Agrochem's flonicamid & tebufenozide lines pass acceptance check

Update on insecticide TC projects in China, Q2 2024

Policy

Hunan issues measures for chemical park accreditation & administration

Registration

90 Insecticide products to be approved of registration in June

Pest

NATESC: mild-to-moderate occurrence of fall armyworm in China for this summer

NATESC: relatively heavy occurrence of pests on early rice in 2024

Trade analysis

China's insecticide formulation exports have YoY growth in May

Brief news

Two Jiangxi chemical parks pass accreditation review

Jiangxi Huihe plans to expand chlorantraniliprole capacity to 2,000 t/a

Guangdong Dongzhi plans to build 6,000 t/a pesticide formulations project

Hubei Jinghong to build 500 t/a flonicamid capacity

Shijiazhuang Sentay to build 1,500 t/a fosthiazate TC capacity

A park in Jilin to be officially accredited as chemical park

17 Insecticide products listed as 2024 high-quality high-efficacy pesticides in Jiangxi

12 New pesticide registration test units approved of insecticide efficacy test

NATESC: 2nd-generation cotton bollworm occurrence to reach 2.33 million ha in China in 2024

Hubei Jinghesheng plans to build 3,500 t/a pesticide intermediates project

Price update

Ex-works prices of major insecticides in China, 8 June, 2024

Shanghai Port prices of major insecticides in China, 8 June, 2024 FOB Shanghai prices of major insecticides in China, 8 June, 2024

