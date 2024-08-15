Jamaica Declares State Of Emergency In Southern Region Following Deadly Shootings

(MENAFN- IANS) Kingston, Aug 15 (IANS) The Jamaican declared a state of emergency in the southern Clarendon parish following a series of deadly shootings, the of National Security announced on social X.

Eight people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed in separate gun on Cherry Tree Lane in Clarendon on Sunday night, local media reported.

Several have been made, reports Xinhua news agency, citing local media reports.

Prime Andrew Holness addressed the situation on Tuesday, saying that the Jamaica Constabulary Force is focused on reassuring the public through visible actions, strategic deployments, and maintaining a strong presence to ensure safety.