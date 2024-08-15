Jamaica Declares State Of Emergency In Southern Region Following Deadly Shootings
Date
8/15/2024 4:15:15 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kingston, Aug 15 (IANS) The Jamaican government declared a state of emergency in the southern Clarendon parish following a series of deadly shootings, the Ministry of National Security announced on social media platform X.
Eight people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed in separate gun attacks on Cherry Tree Lane in Clarendon on Sunday night, local media reported.
Several arrests have been made, reports Xinhua news agency, citing local media reports.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness addressed the situation on Tuesday, saying that the Jamaica Constabulary Force is focused on reassuring the public through visible actions, strategic deployments, and maintaining a strong presence to ensure safety.
MENAFN15082024000231011071ID1108557552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.