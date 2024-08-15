QNB Launches 'QNB Rewards' App For Staff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB has launched“QNB Rewards”, its new staff rewards application designed to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction by offering a wide range of rewards and incentives to the bank's dedicated workforce.

QNB Rewards provides employees with access to a variety of exclusive benefits that includes offers and discounts at leading retailers, including shops, restaurants, airlines, hotels, and much more both locally and internationally.

The launch of this application comes as part of QNB's ongoing strategy to leverage digital innovation and improve the employee experience. By providing a user-friendly platform that caters to the diverse needs of its workforce, QNB continues to demonstrate its commitment to being an employer of choice in the region.

“We are thrilled to introduce QNB Rewards as a testament to our dedication to employee well-being and satisfaction,” said Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications.“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and this app represents our commitment to recognising and rewarding their contributions to our success.” she added.

QNB Rewards is accessible to all QNB employees and offers a seamless digital experience.

Users can easily browse the app and stay up to date with the latest offers and incentives.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000

machines.