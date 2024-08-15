Two Killed In Head-On Car Crash In Japan

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Aug 15 (IANS) Two deaths were confirmed after a head-on car collision on an expressway took place in the northeast Japanese prefecture of Tochigi, local reported.

The accident took place at 6:30 a.m. local time on Thursday on the southbound lanes of the Tohoku Expressway in Nasushiobara, where two children were also injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to local police and fire department officials, a kei car, or Japan's lightest expressway-legal motor vehicle, was reported driving in the wrong direction on the expressway before colliding head-on with a passenger car.

Both drivers of the vehicles died in the crash, while a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, who were passengers in one of the vehicles, sustained head injuries.

Local police are currently investigating the exact cause and details of the accident.