Bridgewater Sports Complex Rebrands As Bridgewater Dome, Celebrating 30 Years Of Legacy And Community

Local sports complex rebrands in celebration of community & anniversary

BRIDGEWATER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bridgewater Sports Complex, a beloved family-owned sports facility established in 1994 by Patty and Mark Oliari, proudly announces its rebranding to the Bridgewater Dome in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Since its inception, the Bridgewater Dome has been a cornerstone of the community, dedicated to enriching youth lives through many athletic activities.Founded with a vision to provide a quality sports facility for local youth, the Bridgewater Dome has evolved over the past three decades into a premier destination for indoor athletics, serving not only Bridgewater, but also neighboring towns across Massachusetts. The facility caters to leagues, tournaments, and open play for youth and adults - from soccer, field hockey, flag football, basketball, softball, lacrosse, pickleball, and volleyball. It features amenities such as a full-service snack bar and a dedicated space for birthday parties and event rentals."As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we are excited to unveil our new logo and identity as the Bridgewater Dome," said General Manager Greg Allen. "This rebranding reflects our evolution into more than just a sports complex. We are now a dynamic community space, welcoming families, local businesses, and organizations from across Massachusetts and the New England area."Even with a severe winter storm leading to the reconstruction from the original air-supported dome structure into the brick-and-mortar building that stands today, generations of athletes and families who have cherished this facility still affectionately call it "The Dome.”"The transformation to the Bridgewater Dome is more than just a new logo and name change; it's an homage and a celebration of our legacy and the community that has supported us throughout the years," said co-owner Patty Oliari. "This new name honors their dedication and the memories created within these walls."Looking ahead, the Bridgewater Dome plans to further expand its operations to include more field/court and venue rental spaces and a variety of community classes and events tailored for individuals and families. This expansion aims to solidify the Bridgewater Dome as a central hub for both sports enthusiasts and community members seeking a vibrant and inclusive environment.For more information on the Bridgewater Dome and its offerings, visit or follow them on social media @BridgewaterDome.About the Bridgewater Dome: Founded in 1994 by Patty and Mark Oliari, the Bridgewater Dome has grown from a local sports facility into a community cornerstone serving Bridgewater and neighboring towns. Featuring advanced sports amenities and a commitment to community engagement, the Bridgewater Dome offers a range of athletic programs and event spaces for families, businesses, and organizations across Massachusetts.

