J.P. Morgan joins MEIRA’s 16th Annual Conference as Diamond Sponsor, to Enhance Corporate Access

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 14th August, 2024 - The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is excited to announce that is joining as a Diamond Sponsor for the 16th MEIRA Annual & Awards, set to take place on December 11th and 12th in Abu Dhabi.



Renowned as the premier IR gathering in the Middle East, the 2024 MEIRA Annual Conference in Abu Dhabi offers a strategic platform for listed companies, brokers, research analysts, IR advisory firms, investors, Exchanges and regional regulatory bodies to converge and discuss crucial topics including IR, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and overall capital market strategies. The 2024 edition will also introduce a bespoke Corporate-Access event with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) having already joined the initiative with a lead role in facilitating meaningful connections between IR Officers and Investors from both local and international Buy-Side.



Paolo Casamassima, CEO of MEIRA, stated: “J.P. Morgan has supported MEIRA for a number of years, however we are particularly thankful for their enhanced support at this year’s Annual Conference, as the bank, alongside other local GCC Investment Banks, will certainly elevate the Corporate Access experience.”



The 2024 MEIRA Conference & Awards will feature a two-day conference with multiple morning sessions, including panel discussions, presentations, and TED Talks, followed by afternoon sessions that will combine corporate access and multiple workshops & seminars. for IR professionals. The Gala and Awards Dinner, taking place on the evening of December 12th, will recognize the best investor relations efforts across the Middle East.





