Family Development Foundation organises ‘Youth Circles’ in celebration of International Youth Day

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, August 14, 2024: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) launched its ‘Youth Circles’ initiative in line with the International Youth Day, which is celebrated under the theme ‘Digital Pathways for Youth towards Sustainable Development.’ The events under the Youth Circles program are being held at all of the Foundation's centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region, and are scheduled to continue till the end of August 2024.

The first Youth Circle, themed ‘My Digital Experience: Sustainability for My Community,’ featured a range of activities and events at the Zayed City Community Centre of FDF. The session emphasised the key role of young people in propelling technological innovation and promoting sustainable development.

Wafa Al Ali, Acting Director of the Family Development Department at FDF, said: “We hope to underscore through this event the extraordinary efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s union, Supreme Chairwoman of FDF, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Mother of the Nation, that have been supporting and empowering young people, encouraging sustainable development, and offering a thriving environment that supports ambition, innovation, and creativity among the youth. Her Highness is strongly committed to investing in the future of younger generations, and her strategic efforts are directed towards the same."

Furthermore, Wafa Al Ali shed light on the vital role that youth have in advancing modern technologies that contribute to sustainability, and leading technological innovation and development. In addition, she highlighted how the Foundation seeks to build an inspiring environment that supports innovation and new concepts, aligning with the UAE’s long-term goals. In line with this, FDF has deployed several programs that are designed to improve the capabilities of young people and promote their interest in creativity and innovation.

Commenting on the events of the International Youth Day, Asila Al Kalbani, Director of the Child and Youth Department at the Family Development Foundation, explained how these programs are designed to raise awareness and empower children and young people with vital social skills, ensuring their active participation in society. The initiative seeks to raise awareness among youth about their community responsibilities and leverage their talents through meaningful activities. Furthermore, it aims to reinforce the role of youth in tackling social challenges through digital innovation, while highlighting the importance of active communication among young people about their digital ideas to realise sustainable development goals.

Bahia Al-Marzouqi, Head of the Youth Skills and Abilities Development Department at FDF, led the Youth Circle under the theme ‘My Digital Experience: Sustainability for My Community’. By sharing experiences and learning from valuable initiatives, the event convened young people with remarkable achievements and success stories that can inspire their peers and the broader community. The event aimed to connect over 300 young people across all FDF centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region.

Furthermore, Al-Marzouqi noted how the International Youth Day events organised by FDF highlight a number of important themes, such as the advantages and disadvantages of adjusting to a digital lifestyle, societal awareness of digital transformation and its effects on quality of life, digital skills and the opportunities that will arise from digital innovation in the future, and more. Al-Marzouqi also emphasised the need to push the development of young people's digital skills and their responsibility to meet the demands of future generations in order to fulfil the sustainable development objectives.







