I hope you are well. Please find the following comment on behalf of Li Xing Gan, CMT, CFTe, Financial Markets Strategist at Exness

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) The Japanese yen has pared recent gains following a rebound in riskier assets, spurred by unexpectedly mild US Producer Price Index (PPI) data. This data supports cooling price trends and reinforces expectations for Fed easing, underpinning the rally in risk assets.

Despite that, Japan's government bond yields have dropped to their lowest in over a week. The market could focus on Prime Minister Kishida's decision to step down due to declining public support and political scandals. This development could introduce uncertainty into Japan's political and economic landscape, potentially increasing the yen's volatility. Traders might anticipate changes in fiscal and monetary policies under new leadership and reassess the impact on treasury yields and the currency.

Elsewhere, traders could continue to monitor the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) approach toward monetary policy as the BoJ's rate hike in July triggered a wave of unwinding of the yen carry trades and market selloff. On the data front, markets await the release of Japan's Q2 GDP data, which could provide more insights into domestic consumption and economic growth. Upbeat data bolsters expectations for further tightening by the BoJ, thereby supporting the yen.







