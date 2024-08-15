SHARE TRADERS AND CRYPTO INVESTORS ARE BOOSTING THEIR MONTHLY INCOME FROM TRADING

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) New research* from GraniteShares, a global issuer of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with more than $7 billion under management, shows regular investors in shares and crypto are earning extra income from their trading.

More than half (53%) say trading makes up part of their income although for most it’s a small part of their monthly earnings. Just one in 12 (8%) say trading shares or crypto contributes 25% or more of their monthly income.

The research for GraniteShares, which offers a range of exchange traded products (ETPs) listed on the London Stock Exchange, found 37% of stock market and crypto investors say they mainly buy and hold while 10% preferred not to answer or did not know how much trading adds to their income.

The nationwide study found around 14% of regular stock market and crypto investors started trading in the past two years but the boom in trading happened during the pandemic. Around 13% of those who currently trade regularly say they started in 2020 and early 2021.

Nearly two out of five (36%) questioned said they had been regularly trading for 10 or more years.

Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said: “Both share and crypto traders are becoming increasingly sophisticated and that is reflected in the numbers of people claiming to be able to increase their monthly income as a result of their trading.”

“Relying on trading to increase your income can however be risky and people should look to adopt a more holistic approach to wealth creation.”



GraniteShares ETPs are listed on national exchanges in the UK, France, Italy, and Germany. They consist of a suite of index ETPs tracking FAANG stocks and a suite of Short and Leveraged Single Stock Daily ETPs tracking some of the most popular companies in UK US and European markets.

Its FAANG, GAFAM and FATANG product suite, offers long, short and 3X leveraged ETFs on FAANG, GAFAM and FATANG indices and can be traded in a single ticker symbol via ordinary brokerage accounts. ETPs offer a pure way to gain exposure to top tech companies in the U.S. market. Indices are equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly.





MENAFN15082024005559012273ID1108557499