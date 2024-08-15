Kerala Gold Rate Today, August 15: Check Prices Of 24K, 22K, 18K Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 15) is Rs 6,555 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,151 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

1 gram- Rs 6,555 (Rs 6,565 on Aug 13)

8 gram- Rs

52,440

(Rs 52,520)



10 gram- Rs 65,550 (Rs 65,650)

100 gram- Rs 6,55,500 (Rs 6,56,500)

1 gram- Rs 7,151 (Rs 7,162)

8 gram- Rs 57,208 (Rs 57,298)

10 gram- Rs 71,510 (Rs 71,620)

100 gram- Rs 7,15,100 (Rs 7,16,200)

1 gram- Rs 5,363 (Rs 5,372)

8 gram- Rs 42,904 (Rs 42,976)

10 gram- Rs 53,630 (Rs 53,720)

100 gram- Rs 5,36,300 (Rs 5,37,200)