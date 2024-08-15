Bengaluru News: Missing Techie Was Looking For Jobs After Getting Laid Off In June, Wife Reveals

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A woman from Bengaluru, Karnataka, has used social to seek help in finding her missing husband. In a post on X, she noted that the local have not been prompt in addressing the situation.

The Bengaluru woman, Sreeparna Dutta, added that her husband Vipin Gupta, a 37-year-old techie , has been missing since August 4. In her post, she has also shared a copy of the missing person's complaint with Kodigehalli Police Station.

The woman reported that Gupta, who is originally from Lucknow, was last seen riding his bike. The bike was later found abandoned in a private hospital's parking lot. He was wearing a T-shirt when he disappeared. She also mentioned that ₹1.8 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account and his phone has been switched off since 2:00 pm that day.





On August 13, she posted a video of herself about her conversation with SHO MM Mahesh. After waiting for her husband for 3 hours, she said that she went to her jurisdiction local police station and met SHO Mr MM Mahesh. "When I met him, he started telling me that your husband is a bike rider and maybe this year, he must have gone for a ride.” She added that she was asked if he was depressed or facing any challenges or issues, to which, she replied,“I told him in June this year, he was laid off but he was searching for a job and was very motivated and active in searching job.”

She also took to X and tweeted,“12th August my husband's Bike DL 12 SM 7995 was found from Motherhood Hebbal parking but police has not requested CCTV footage and are not taking action. Today is 9th day of disappearance and I am receiving phone calls asking for money for the release of my husband but SHO MA Mahesh telling those are hoax calls. Please help, I am one of the residents of this city and I have 2 small daughters. Your support is requested for an efficient , strong search as police is not putting efforts. I do not have any money as during the disappearance 1.8 lakh was withdrawn. Please help at the earliest.”