RTL Deutschland Expands FAST Channel Offering With Harmonic And Netorium

Integrating additional FAST channels into RTL Deutschland's existing ecosystem was successfully handled by netorium, an application integrator from Wiesbaden. netorium ensured a smooth deployment leveraging its deep knowledge of RTL's technical infrastructure and longstanding partnership with Harmonic.

During the integration, it was necessary to consider existing adjacent systems and ensure compatibility with various end devices. The implementation was carried out as an iterative process, allowing for flexible adjustments and testing. netorium provided consultancy, design, implementation and project management services, and continues to support the system.

Andre Prahl, chief distribution officer at RTL Deutschland, commented, "What particularly impressed us was the ability to easily launch eight channels. We had no high investment costs, as we operate the channels entirely on a software as a service model. This allows us to adapt the offering very flexibly to viewer preferences."

RTL Deutschland uses the new channels as themed offerings for some of its most successful content formats, enabling the broadcaster to effectively target specific customer groups.

"For video streaming services to thrive, they must be precisely targeted to relevant viewers," said

Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. "With our VOS360 Media SaaS, RTL Deutschland can rapidly create and deliver FAST channels to retain existing customers and attract new ones."

Running on the public cloud, Harmonic's end-to-end video platform provides agility, resiliency, security and scalability.

Leveraging the VOS360 Media platform, RTL can easily create and deploy additional FAST channels at scale. The VOS360 Media platform is based on a flexible business model that allows RTL Deutschland to only pay for what they use.

Harmonic will showcase the latest innovations in video streaming and broadcast delivery at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16 in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at stand 1.B20, visit . Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at . Additional information about netorium is available at .

# # #

About netorium

Founded in 2002 netorium has since been developing individual solutions for media-creating companies in the areas of playout, storage, streaming and workflows together with customers and selected partners. Customers include public and private television stations as well as other media creating companies facing technological changes along their value chain. Currently, the focus is on digital transformation incl. Video over IP, audio, transcoding, automation, QM, distribution, archiving, etc. With its know-how and experience netorium solves these challenges - locally on the ground, in the cloud and hybrid. As application integrator netorium translates the individual requirements into technologies and profitably combines them into an effective whole that is fit for the future. The basis of the netorium solutions are the products of the partner manufacturers.

About RTL Deutschland

RTL Deutschland is Germany's leading entertainment company, spanning across all types of media: TV and streaming, print and digital, radio and podcasts. It is home to some of the country's strongest media brands from RTL to Stern, Brigitte to Vox and Geo to NTV, and operates Germany's largest streaming service RTL+, with around 4.9 million subscribers and a cross-media offer including series, films, music, podcasts and audiobooks. RTL Deutschland owns 15 TV channels, more than 10 premium magazines, a broad podcast portfolio and numerous digital offerings.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners .