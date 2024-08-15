Closing Ceremony Of SIYBO 2024: Celebrating Young Talent And International Unity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SIYBO 2024 Closing Ceremony

KYDA Champition team and Japan U10 Youth Team

Slam City vs Beijing OD Star

SIYBO 2024 was a successful event which was concluded at Aug 14 2024

SINGAPORE, NA, SINGAPORE, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Starlight International Youth Open (SIYBO) 2024 concluded on August 14 with a grand closing ceremony at the Bukit Canberra ActiveSG Basketball Hall in Singapore. The event marked the end of an exhilarating three-day that brought together teams from eight countries, showcasing the athletic prowess of young basketball players and fostering a spirit of international unity and cultural exchange.The ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests, including Member of Parliament Mr. Xie Yao Quan, CEO of China Life Singapore Mr. Lin Xiang Yang, and representatives from Sport Singapore , the Basketball Association of Singapore as well as local buiness community. Their presence underscored the growing significance of SIYBO as a platform for nurturing young talent and strengthening global connections through sports.China Life Singapore, the main sponsor of SIYBO 2024 , played a pivotal role in the tournament's success. To honor their contributions, Mr. Lin Xiang Yang received a crystal plaque as a token of appreciation. Similar recognition was given to Ms. Ning Li from Sport Singapore and other key partners who supported the event.The ceremony also highlighted the achievements of outstanding coaches and players. MVP awards were presented to the top performers in each age category: Carter Harley from Team KYDA (U10), Cruz Webb from Team Slam City (U12), and Praise Badejo from Team Venture Without Limits (U14). These young athletes were celebrated for their exceptional skills and dedication throughout the tournament.In the team competitions, the USA's Team KYDA emerged victorious in the U10 category, while Team Slam City, also from the USA, secured the U12 title. Team Venture Without Limits from Canada triumphed in the U14 category. The runners-up and third-place teams in each age group were also honored, receiving medals from the esteemed guests.The ceremony concluded with group photos, capturing the winning teams, coaches, VIPs, sponsors, and all participants. The atmosphere was one of celebration and camaraderie, as everyone came together to commemorate the success of the tournament.SIYBO 2024 not only highlighted the incredible talent of young athletes from around the world but also reinforced the event's role as a bridge for cultural and social exchange. As the tournament came to a close, the message of "Make It Happen," the theme of SIYBO 2024, resonated strongly, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended. The success of this year's event, supported by sponsors like China Life Singapore and the dedication of organizers, sets a high standard for youth sports events globally. Plans for the next edition of SIYBO are already underway, promising even greater competition and international participation.

