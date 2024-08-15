Will Never Allow Neighbouring Country's 'Terror Designs' To Succeed In J&K: LG Sinha

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the UT administration and the security forces will never allow the neighbouring country to revive in J&K and the people of Jammu must help forces to wipe out terrorism from the region.

Addressing the 78th

Independence Day gathering at Bakshi in Srinagar, the LG, as per news agency KNO said that efforts are being made by the neighbouring country to revive terrorism in J&K.“We will never allow neighbouring country's terror designs to succeed in J&K. The Jammu people have never supported terrorism and I urge the people of Jammu to stay united with the security forces to wipe out terrorism from the region,” the LG said, adding that security forces are committed to dismantle terrorism and terror networks from J&K soil. Pertinently, Jammu region has of late seen a spate of terror attacks inflicting heavy casualties on security forces. On Wednesday, an army captain and a foreign terrorist was killed in an encounter at Assar, Doda, where a counter terror operation is still on.

The LG hailed J&K police for bagging scores of gallantry medals stating that police is working on multiple fronts in a professional manner. He said that the J & K administration left no stone unturned in the past five years to make UT touch new heights in development.“The leftover sections who were deprived of their rights for the past 70 years were given due recognition. Today, SC, ST, OBC, Valmikis, PoJK-WPRs are living a dignified life with full voting rights,” he said.

The LG said that post G-20 meeting in Srinagar in May 2023, tourism influx showed a significant increase in the UT.“Last year, 2.11 Crore tourists visited

J&K. This year, till June 30, over 1 Crore tourists visited J&K. I am hopeful by the year's end, there will be record tourist arrivals,” he said.

The LG said that for the first time Amarnath cave shrine and Gurez were connected with the power grid. He said that by the year end, J&K Industrial policy will be renewed.“We have requested the GoI to make the new Industrial policy more Industry friendly and more features will be added to the new policy,” he said.

The LG said that in 2019, J&K Bank was in losses and with hectic efforts, today, the institution is a profit earning institution of the UT.“This institution is no more confined to few people but it's a peoples' bank now,” he said.