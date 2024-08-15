PM Modi Calls For 'Secular Civil Code', 'One Nation One Election' In 11Th I-Day Address

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Narendra Modi Thursday made an unequivocal pitch for a uniform civil code in the country, asserting that a“secular civil code” in place of the existing“communal” one is the need of the hour.

In his 11th straight address to the nation, his third term's first, from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi also pushed forcefully for 'one nation one election'.

Frequent are an“obstacle” in the country's growth, and every scheme is seen as a consequence of one poll or another happening every few months, he said in his speech on India's 78th Independence Day.

Turning his focus on the unrest in Bangladesh, he voiced India's concerns over the safety of Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country and expressed the hope that normalcy is soon restored there.“We have commitment to peace,” he said, asserting that India has always wished well for Bangladesh, and its happiness and prosperity.

In the 98-minute speech, his longest Independence Day speech, Modi asserted that it is India's golden era and a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 awaits the nation. The prime minister reiterated his push for ridding Indian politics of casteism and nepotism.

He called for entry into public life of one lakh youngsters with no family ties to politics so that the fresh blood brings in a new mindset that enriches democracy.

The prime minister chose the centrepiece annual event to offer his most unambiguous support for a uniform civil code, saying this is also the spirit of the constitution. The Supreme Court has underlined its need many a time, and the dream of the makers of the Constitution should be fulfilled, he said.

“A big section (of society) believes and there is truth in this that the current civil code is in a way a communal civil code. It is a civil code which promotes discrimination. It divides the country along religious lines and promotes inequality,” Modi said.

“A secular civil code in the country is the need of the hour,” he added.

Both a nationwide UCC and 'one nation one election' have been part of successive BJP's manifestos. While some BJP-ruled states are working to roll out a uniform civil code, the Centre has so far not taken any legislative measure for its implementation nationally. The Law Commission had started consultation for it last year.

Modi asserted that India's 140 crore citizens can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed country if they walk shoulder to shoulder with a united resolve.

He said his government has worked to break the mindset of living with status quo by rolling out big reforms aimed at changing the lives of of the middle class and the poor.

The commitment to reforms is the blueprint for growth and is not borne of any political compulsion but the dedication to nation first, the PM said.

Modi cautioned citizens against those who cannot digest the country's rise, saying some people cannot think of India's welfare. The country will have to avoid these people who are sunk in the depth of despair, he said.

He said it is the“golden era” for India, especially in global context, and exhorted people to not let go of this opportunity. In his third term, Modi said, he has seen global investors being very keen to invest in India and asked states to come out with a clear policy and to woo them pro-actively.

Only the central government cannot do it, as investments will have to be made in states, the prime minister said.

He asked over three lakh governance units spread across the country - from local bodies to districts and states - to carry out at least two reforms to make people's lives easier.

Pitching for the dignity of citizens, he said nobody should complain they did not get what was due to him.

Underlining the need for modernity and technology in every sector, he said his government has been working on this and its policies have strengthened every field. Women, he said, have taken leadership role in every sector but expressed concern over atrocities against them.

“I can sense people's anger,” he said, adding that speedy justice in such cases is necessary. He said incidents of heinous crimes against women get a lot of publicity but the punishment given to the guilty does not draw the same coverage, which calls for a change.

Over 10 crore new women coming from ordinary backgrounds have become members of self-help groups (SHGs), and their self-reliance bring guarantee for social transformation, he said.

Corporate honchos of Indian origin are making a name for themselves globally and have enhanced the country's standing, he said, adding that on the other hand over one crore women have become“lakhpati didi”.“This is a matter of equal pride for me.”

Modi said his government has modernised the country's infrastructure, be it in road, rail, port, schools and hospitals. It has also ensured saturation coverage of welfare schemes, he said. When every beneficiary is covered, any taint of“casteism and communalism” is ruled out, he said.

His first I-Day address of the third term takes him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of the Red Fort during 2004-2014. Modi is now behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times, respectively.

There may be challenges and shortages of resources but people united in goals can overcome this to achieve their target, he added.

Speaking of his goal for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, he said people from all corners of the country have offered suggestions for the agenda.